 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Kirkwood gets by Lafayette
0 comments

Recap: Kirkwood gets by Lafayette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kirkwood got by visiting Lafayette 42-39 Thursday.

Brooke Bendoff led Kirkwood with 15 points. Ana McLellan led Lafayette with 24 points.

Kirkwood (3-2) will host Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lafayette (5-6) plays at Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News