Recap: Kirkwood tops Poplar Bluff

Kirkwood topped Poplar Bluff 44-33 Saturday at Francis Howell Central.

Natalie Bruns was the leading scorer for Kirkwood with 20 points. Kiley Bess led Poplar Bluff with 18 points.

Kirkwood (24-4) hosts Blue Springs on Friday at 4:20 p.m.

