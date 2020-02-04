Recap: Kirkwood triumphs over Lindbergh
Kirkwood triumphed over visiting Lindbergh 63-27 Tuesday.

Natalie Bruns led the way for Kirkwood with 20 points.

Kirkwood (18-3) will host Hazelwood West on Friday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (8-10) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 7 p.m.

