Recap: Kirkwood triumphs over Lindbergh

Kirkwood triumphed over visiting Lindbergh 63-27 Tuesday.
Natalie Bruns led the way for Kirkwood with 20 points.
Kirkwood (18-3) will host Hazelwood West on Friday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (8-10) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 7 p.m.
