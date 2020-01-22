Recap: Ladue beats Marquette

Kate Minkler scored 25 points to lead Ladue to a 78-61 victory over Marquette Wednesday at Marquette.
The Rams made 24 of 33 free throws while the Mustangs connected on 11 of 16 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Jordan Peete (24) and Mia Collins (10). Kennedi Watkins led the way for Marquette with 27 points and Ally Fitzgerald added 10. The leading rebounders for Ladue were Mia Collins (9) and Jordan Peete (9). The leading rebounder for Marquette was Kennedi Watkins (8)
Ladue (12-2) hosts Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m. Marquette (8-5) plays at home against Jackson on Monday at 5:30 p.m.