Recap: Ladue downs Hazelwood West

Ladue downed Hazelwood West 54-47 Wednesday at Hazelwood West.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Wildcats loss to the Rams. The Wildcats made only 3-8 (38 percent), while the Rams connected on 15 of 27. Kate Minkler led Ladue with 12 points, while Jordan Peete finished with 12 and Mia Collins added 11. Mykel Mathews led Hazelwood West with 23 points. The leading rebounders for Ladue were Mia Collins (9) and Grace Claney (8). The leading rebounders for Hazelwood West were Layla Brooks (12) and Na'Lani Williams (12).
Hazelwood West (11-9) hosts McCluer North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.