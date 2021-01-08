 Skip to main content
Recap: Ladue gets by Eureka
Ladue trailed by 11 at halftime and six after three quarters but rallied for a 56-53 win over Eureka Friday at Eureka.

Alyssa Lewis led the way for Ladue with 16 points and Mckayley Hopkins added 11. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Anika Speicher (8).

Ladue (6-3) goes on the road to play MICDS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Eureka (7-6) visits Oakville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

