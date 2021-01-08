Recap: Ladue gets by Eureka

Ladue trailed by 11 at halftime and six after three quarters but rallied for a 56-53 win over Eureka Friday at Eureka.
-
Francis Howell Central shakes off rust to get by St. Charles West in overtime
-
Vashon's Simmons shows no fear in win over Lutheran North
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
Alyssa Lewis led the way for Ladue with 16 points and Mckayley Hopkins added 11. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Anika Speicher (8).
Ladue (6-3) goes on the road to play MICDS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Eureka (7-6) visits Oakville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.