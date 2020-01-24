Recap: Ladue topples Parkway South

Mia Collins notched 13 points and 14 rebounds to propel Ladue past visiting Parkway South 56-43 Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Jordan Peete (21) and Kate Minkler (13). Grace Ellington led Parkway South with 14 points, while Linnea Johansen finished with 12 and Alivia McCulla added 11. The leading rebounder for Parkway South was Alivia McCulla (8)
Ladue (13-2) plays at Parkway Central on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (3-10) will host Sullivan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.