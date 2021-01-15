 Skip to main content
Recap: Ladue triumphs over Duchesne
Ladue triumphed over visiting Duchesne 59-16 Friday.

Alyssa Lewis led Ladue with 16 points and Mya Mann added 10.

Ladue (7-4) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (4-3) will host DuBourg on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Sports