Recap: Ladue triumphs over Duchesne

Ladue triumphed over visiting Duchesne 59-16 Friday.
Alyssa Lewis led Ladue with 16 points and Mya Mann added 10.
Ladue (7-4) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (4-3) will host DuBourg on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
