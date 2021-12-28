Recap: Lafayette defeats Clayton

Lafayette defeated Clayton 51-46 Tuesday at MICDS.
Ana McLellan led Lafayette with 13 points, while Destiny Polk finished with 12 and Lily Zehner added 12. Jasmine Burks was the leading scorer for Clayton with 18 points and Izzy Ross added 11.
Lafayette (5-5) travels to Kirkwood on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Clayton (3-7) visits Kirkwood on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m.
