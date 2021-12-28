 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lafayette defeats Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Lafayette defeats Clayton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lafayette defeated Clayton 51-46 Tuesday at MICDS.

Ana McLellan led Lafayette with 13 points, while Destiny Polk finished with 12 and Lily Zehner added 12. Jasmine Burks was the leading scorer for Clayton with 18 points and Izzy Ross added 11.

Lafayette (5-5) travels to Kirkwood on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Clayton (3-7) visits Kirkwood on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News