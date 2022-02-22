 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lafayette downs Francis Howell Central

Lafayette downed visiting Francis Howell Central 49-41 Tuesday.

Lily Zehner led the way for Lafayette with 17 points and Andrya Roach added 11.

Francis Howell Central (16-7) visits St. Dominic on Thursday at 6 p.m.

