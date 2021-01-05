 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette downs Kirkwood
Recap: Lafayette downs Kirkwood

Lafayette downed visiting Kirkwood 51-44 Tuesday.

Brynn Jeffries led the way for Lafayette with 17 points.

Lafayette (7-6) hosts Seckman on Thursday, January 14 at 5:30 p.m. Kirkwood (3-6) plays at home against Parkway South on Friday at 6 p.m.

