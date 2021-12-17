Recap: Lafayette downs Marquette

Lafayette fell behind visiting Marquette 44-43 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 56-48 win Friday.
Taryn Blevins led Marquette with 19 points, while Katie Baumgartner finished with 15 and Ally Fitzgerald added 10. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Katie Baumgartner (11)
Lafayette (4-3) will host Eureka on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Marquette (5-3) travels to John Burroughs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
