Recap: Lafayette handily defeats Summit

Lafayette handily defeated visiting Summit 55-31 Tuesday.
Brynn Jeffries was the leading scorer for Lafayette with 14 points and Brynn Roach added 12. Raina Bryant was the leading scorer for Summit with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Lafayette were Rachel Delaney (9) and Brynn Roach (9).
Lafayette (1-0) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Monday at 7 p.m. Summit (0-1) plays at Affton on Tuesday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m.
