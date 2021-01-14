Recap: Lafayette triumphs over Seckman

Brynn Jeffries had 31 points and 11 steals to propel Lafayette over visiting Seckman 62-22 Thursday.
The Lancers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 26 shots. Brynn Roach also contributed 8 points to Lafayette's win.
Lafayette (8-6) hosts Lindbergh on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Seckman (1-9) plays at home against Parkway South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
