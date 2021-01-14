 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lafayette triumphs over Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Lafayette triumphs over Seckman

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Brynn Jeffries had 31 points and 11 steals to propel Lafayette over visiting Seckman 62-22 Thursday.

The Lancers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 26 shots. Brynn Roach also contributed 8 points to Lafayette's win.

Lafayette (8-6) hosts Lindbergh on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Seckman (1-9) plays at home against Parkway South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports