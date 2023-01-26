Recap: Lebanon triumphs over St. Charles StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lebanon cruised to a 72-41 win over visiting St. Charles Thursday.Lebanon (1-0) hosts Troy Buchanan on Friday at 7:30 p.m. St. Charles (7-10) hosts Joplin on Friday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-26-2023 Transportation STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word knocks off Kentucky power Sacred Heart for 83rd successive win Sacred Heart (16-3) is the two-time defending Kentucky state champion and is ranked No. 12 in the country according to latest ESPN poll. Timberland player never misses a beat on the court after overcoming cancer battle Timberland basketball player Leah Wilmsmeyer's battle and recovery from breast cancer has been an inspiration to her team and opponents alike. Supporting cast steps up to lead O'Fallon past previously unbeaten Alton in SWC showdown Panthers capture battle between state-ranked squads before a standing-room-only crowd. Lindhorst comes up big down stretch to lift Waterloo over rival Columbia COLUMBIA, Ill. — Sam Lindhorst looked to the floor and shook her head. Bush trumps father, leads Vashon past Pattonville in All Girls Showcase Ja'Nyla Bush knew it would be a chilly ride home. Alton takes control down stretch, subdues Okawville for Highland Tournament title Undefeated Redbirds set program record for victories in a season with 23. Witherspoon, Turner help John Burroughs roll past Lutheran South LADUE — John Burroughs junior Monet Witherspoon remembers being impressed by current teammate Allie Turner when the two faced off against each… McCulla sisters help Parkway South hold off Fort Zumwalt West MANCHESTER — Alivia McCulla was not a happy camper. Kraus sparks Okawville past O’Fallon in Highland Tournament semifinals HIGHLAND — Okawville junior Alayna Kraus was in her comfort zone Thursday, and that spelled big trouble for the O’Fallon Panthers. Dahlhoff steps up to help Whitfield restart its season with loss to Edwardsville CREVE COEUR — Caroline Dahlhoff's stat line was unimpressive.