Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Clopton

Liberty Christian Academy rolled past Clopton 71-44 Monday at Clopton.
The leading scorers for Liberty Christian Academy were Alli Meyer (24), Sophi Mueller (13), Andrea Mueller (10) and Adison Roden (10). The leading rebounder for Liberty Christian Academy was Adison Roden (10).
Liberty Christian Academy (4-0) travels to Principia on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Clopton (0-1) travels to Montgomery County on Monday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.