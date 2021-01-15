Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)

Liberty Christian Academy rolled past visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 66-38 Friday.
Hailey Jolliff was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 18 points.
Liberty Christian Academy (5-4) visits Wright City on Friday, January 22 at 5:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-8) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
