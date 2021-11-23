 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Principia
Gracie Foran had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Liberty Christian Academy over Principia 64-36 Tuesday at Principia.

Also finishing in double figures for Liberty Christian Academy were Anna Meyer (12), Andrea Mueller (11) and Adison Roden (11). Hannah Wymer led the way for Principia with 16 points. The other leading rebounder for Liberty Christian Academy was Kylee Ball (8).

Principia (0-2) visits Roosevelt on Wednesday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m.

