Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Principia

Gracie Foran had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Liberty Christian Academy over Principia 64-36 Tuesday at Principia.

Also finishing in double figures for Liberty Christian Academy were Anna Meyer (12), Andrea Mueller (11) and Adison Roden (11). Hannah Wymer led the way for Principia with 16 points. The other leading rebounder for Liberty Christian Academy was Kylee Ball (8).