Recap: Liberty Christian Academy topples Pacific

Liberty Christian Academy toppled visiting Pacific 47-32 Saturday.
Adison Roden was the leading scorer for Liberty Christian Academy with 18 points and Andrea Mueller added 17. The leading rebounders for Liberty Christian Academy were Gracie Foran (8) and Alli Meyer (8).
Liberty Christian Academy (13-0) plays at Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Pacific (2-7) plays at Mehlville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
