Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Miller Career
Liberty (Wentzville) beat visiting Miller Career 47-31 Thursday.

Emily Northcutt led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 10 points and Blair Wise added 10.

Liberty (Wentzville) (8-15) travels to Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

