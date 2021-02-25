Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Miller Career

Liberty (Wentzville) beat visiting Miller Career 47-31 Thursday.
-
Lift for Life girls basketball team wins athletics program's first district championship
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Hancock's Collins continues to rack up impressive scoring totals
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Bell's breakout helps O'Fallon dance to a quick start
-
Daily performances
Emily Northcutt led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 10 points and Blair Wise added 10.
Liberty (Wentzville) (8-15) travels to Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.