 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats O'Fallon Christian

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Liberty (Wentzville) beat O'Fallon Christian 52-34 Wednesday at Warrenton.

Hailey Jolliff led Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points, while Alyssa Frey finished with 10 and Toni Patterson added 10.

Liberty (Wentzville) (5-7) plays at Liberty Christian Academy on Friday at 5:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-7) visits Blue Knights on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports