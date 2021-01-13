Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats O'Fallon Christian

Liberty (Wentzville) beat O'Fallon Christian 52-34 Wednesday at Warrenton.
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Harrell's growth helps MICDS continue to find success
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Highmark bounces back with help from dad as Westminster wins tournament title
-
Cardinal Ritter gets back to basics in victory against St. Dominic
Hailey Jolliff led Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points, while Alyssa Frey finished with 10 and Toni Patterson added 10.
Liberty (Wentzville) (5-7) plays at Liberty Christian Academy on Friday at 5:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-7) visits Blue Knights on Friday at 4 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.