Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) defeats Bowling Green
Liberty (Wentzville) defeated visiting Bowling Green 47-42 Monday.

Kylee Orf led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 16 points and Blair Wise added 13.

Liberty (Wentzville) (2-7) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Bowling Green (0-6) plays at Montgomery County on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.

News