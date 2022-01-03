Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) defeats Bowling Green

Liberty (Wentzville) defeated visiting Bowling Green 47-42 Monday.
Kylee Orf led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 16 points and Blair Wise added 13.
Liberty (Wentzville) (2-7) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Bowling Green (0-6) plays at Montgomery County on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.
