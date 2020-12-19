Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) edges Northwest Cedar Hill

Liberty (Wentzville) edged visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 47-45 Saturday.
Alyssa Frey led Liberty (Wentzville) with 16 points and Toni Patterson added 12. Grace Eimer led Northwest Cedar Hill with 12 points and Sarah Roth added 11.
Liberty (Wentzville) (2-4) plays at home against Rosati-Kain on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-3) plays at home against Trinity on Monday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.