 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) rolls past North Point

  • 0

Liberty (Wentzville) rolled past visiting North Point 48-20 Tuesday.

Kylee Orf was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 9 points.

Liberty (Wentzville) (3-16) will host Miller Career on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News