Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Bowling Green

Liberty (Wentzville) toppled Bowling Green 32-18 Monday at Bowling Green.
Alyssa Frey was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 18 points.
Liberty (Wentzville) (4-5) hosts Francis Howell North on Friday at 5 p.m. Bowling Green (0-3) plays at home against Montgomery County on Tuesday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
