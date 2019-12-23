Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Rosati-Kain
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Rosati-Kain

Melanie Giljum notched 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty (Wentzville) over visiting Rosati-Kain 67-54 Monday.

Liberty (Wentzville) was sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Liberty (Wentzville) were Mia VanPamel (18) and Toni Patterson (13). Hanna Al-Baaj led the way for Rosati-Kain with 16 points and Damirah King added 12. The other leading rebounder for Liberty (Wentzville) was Toni Patterson (8).

Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 11 a.m. Rosati-Kain (1-5) goes on the road to play Trinity on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

