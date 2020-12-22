 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Trinity
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Trinity

Liberty (Wentzville) toppled visiting Trinity 40-26 Tuesday.

Alyssa Frey led Liberty (Wentzville) with 18 points and Toni Patterson added 10.

Liberty (Wentzville) (3-5) travels to Bowling Green on Monday, January 4 at 5 p.m. Trinity (0-10) visits Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

