Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Windsor (Imperial)

Liberty (Wentzville) topped visiting Windsor (Imperial) 49-39 Monday.
Alyssa Frey led Liberty (Wentzville) with 17 points, while Hailey Jolliff finished with 16 and Toni Patterson added 11.
Liberty (Wentzville) (6-12) goes on the road to play Affton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (8-10) will host Hancock on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
