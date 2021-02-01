 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Windsor (Imperial)
Liberty (Wentzville) topped visiting Windsor (Imperial) 49-39 Monday.

Alyssa Frey led Liberty (Wentzville) with 17 points, while Hailey Jolliff finished with 16 and Toni Patterson added 11.

Liberty (Wentzville) (6-12) goes on the road to play Affton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (8-10) will host Hancock on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

