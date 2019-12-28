Recap: Lift For Life defeats Belleville East

Lift For Life defeated Belleville East 49-44 in overtime Saturday at Mascoutah.
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Lancers. They hit only seven of 18 while the Hawks made 16 of 35. Nateiona Russell led Lift For Life with 14 points, while Taylor Brown finished with 13 and Daniyah Ward added 13. Tyler Butler led the way for Belleville East with 11 points.
Lift For Life (8-2) visits Herculaneum on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Belleville East (4-9) travels to Collinsville on Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m.