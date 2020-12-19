Recap: Lift For Life defeats St. Joseph's

Lift For Life defeated St. Joseph's 60-56 Saturday at Visitation.
Taylor Brown led Lift For Life with 19 points, while Mackenzie Wilson finished with 16 and Na'Teonia Russell added 11. Emily Lally led the way for St. Joseph's with 20 points and Kiley Duchardt added 16. The leading rebounder for Lift For Life was Daniyah Ward (11). The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt (8)
Lift For Life (2-1) travels to Webster Groves on Saturday, December 26 at 8:30 p.m. St. Joseph's (3-2) travels to Cor Jesu on Saturday, December 26 at 1 p.m.
