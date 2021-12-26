 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Parkway North
0 comments

Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Parkway North

  • 0

Chase Giddings had a game-high 29 points to lead Lift For Life to a 60-10 win over Parkway North Sunday at Visitation.

Also finishing in double figures for Lift For Life were La'Niya Starks (12) and Taylor Brown (10).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News