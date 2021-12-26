Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Parkway North

-
Huge second half by Loden carries Mascoutah past Father McGivney
Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
Top 10 schedule, results
Chase Giddings had a game-high 29 points to lead Lift For Life to a 60-10 win over Parkway North Sunday at Visitation.
Also finishing in double figures for Lift For Life were La'Niya Starks (12) and Taylor Brown (10).
