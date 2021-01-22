 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Lindbergh breezed by visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 44-25 Friday.

Ally Forbes was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 11 points and Shelby Bommarito added 10.

Lindbergh (6-7) hosts Kirkwood on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-8) visits Sullivan on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports