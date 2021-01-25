 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh defeats Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh defeats Kirkwood

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Lindbergh outlasted visiting Kirkwood 40-35 in overtime on Monday.

Rory Conboy led the way for Lindbergh with 10 points and Ally Forbes added 10.

Lindbergh (7-7) hosts MICDS on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (4-10) plays at Francis Howell on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports