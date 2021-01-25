Recap: Lindbergh defeats Kirkwood

Lindbergh outlasted visiting Kirkwood 40-35 in overtime on Monday.
Rory Conboy led the way for Lindbergh with 10 points and Ally Forbes added 10.
Lindbergh (7-7) hosts MICDS on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (4-10) plays at Francis Howell on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
