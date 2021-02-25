 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh defeats Oakville
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh defeats Oakville

  • 0

Lindbergh outlasted visiting Oakville 29-25 in -4 overtimes on Thursday.

Kylie Anderson led the way for Oakville with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Isabella Dickneite (9)

Lindbergh (11-14) plays at home against Mehlville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports