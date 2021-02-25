Recap: Lindbergh defeats Oakville

Lindbergh outlasted visiting Oakville 29-25 in -4 overtimes on Thursday.
Kylie Anderson led the way for Oakville with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Isabella Dickneite (9)
Lindbergh (11-14) plays at home against Mehlville on Saturday at 1 p.m.
