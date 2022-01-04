Recap: Lindbergh downs Cor Jesu

Lindbergh outlasted visiting Cor Jesu 57-49 in overtime on Tuesday.
Paige Dolrenry led Cor Jesu with 17 points and Francie Luna added 11. The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Paige Dolrenry (10)
Lindbergh (5-5) hosts Clayton on Thursday, January 13 at 5:30 p.m.
