 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh downs Cor Jesu
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh downs Cor Jesu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lindbergh outlasted visiting Cor Jesu 57-49 in overtime on Tuesday.

Paige Dolrenry led Cor Jesu with 17 points and Francie Luna added 11. The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Paige Dolrenry (10)

Lindbergh (5-5) hosts Clayton on Thursday, January 13 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News