 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Lindbergh edges McCluer North

  • 0

Lindbergh edged visiting McCluer North 42-40 Thursday.

Nyla Jackson led Lindbergh with 9 points.

Lindbergh (8-10) goes on the road to play Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m. McCluer North (2-9) travels to Lift For Life on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News