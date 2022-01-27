Recap: Lindbergh edges McCluer North

Lindbergh edged visiting McCluer North 42-40 Thursday.
Nyla Jackson led Lindbergh with 9 points.
Lindbergh (8-10) goes on the road to play Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m. McCluer North (2-9) travels to Lift For Life on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Francis Howell senior Libby Brewster is third in the area in scoring at 23.5 points per game. She is in line to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career this week.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS — David Richard's eyes lit up as time wound down.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich wasn't happy with how her first half went Thursday night.
Taylor Brown scores 24 to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis 53-40.
O'FALLON, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff got his wish.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Defense has been the calling card all season for the Fort Zumwalt West High girls basketball team, and it was again Tuesday night.
The Tigers won their eighth consecutive game and handed the Warriors their second consecutive loss.
Safiyah Reed passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading STEAM Academy to a 63-54 win over St. Dominic on Wednesday. She had a game-high 30 points.
The Lions won their eighth consecutive game.
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin doesn't need a whole lot of prodding to attempt a 3-point shot.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.