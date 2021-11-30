 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh slips past Oakville
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh slips past Oakville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lindbergh defeated Oakville 43-42 in -4 overtimes Tuesday at Oakville.

Rory Conboy was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 14 points. Addie Czuppon led the way for Oakville with 15 points and Mya Minor added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Addie Czuppon (10)

Lindbergh (3-0) travels to Farmington on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Oakville (1-1) visits Mehlville on Friday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News