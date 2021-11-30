Recap: Lindbergh slips past Oakville

Lindbergh defeated Oakville 43-42 in -4 overtimes Tuesday at Oakville.
Rory Conboy was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 14 points. Addie Czuppon led the way for Oakville with 15 points and Mya Minor added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Addie Czuppon (10)
Lindbergh (3-0) travels to Farmington on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Oakville (1-1) visits Mehlville on Friday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.