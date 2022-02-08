 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Lindbergh topples Seckman

  • 0

Lindbergh toppled Seckman 39-24 Tuesday at Seckman.

Madi McElrath led the way for Seckman with 9 points.

Lindbergh (9-11) travels to Mehlville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Seckman (6-12) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News