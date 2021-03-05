 Skip to main content
Recap: Litchfield gets by Carlinville
Litchfield got by Carlinville 28-25 Friday at Carlinville.

Cara Pence led the way for Litchfield with 16 points. Gracie Reels led the way for Carlinville with 10 points.

Litchfield (2-6) will host Greenville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Carlinville (5-7) will host Vandalia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

