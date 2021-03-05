Recap: Litchfield gets by Carlinville

Litchfield got by Carlinville 28-25 Friday at Carlinville.
-
Highmark saves best for last, lifts Westminster over John Burroughs in district thriller
-
Clayton, Wallace team up to help Cardinal Ritter top MICDS in district final
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Marquette downs Eureka; Incarnate wins 10th successive district title
-
Green helps Holt claim district crown with win over rival Troy
-
Standefer kick-starts Civic Memorial past Highland in battle of MVC powers
Cara Pence led the way for Litchfield with 16 points. Gracie Reels led the way for Carlinville with 10 points.
Litchfield (2-6) will host Greenville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Carlinville (5-7) will host Vandalia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.