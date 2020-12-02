Recap: Lutheran North beats Francis Howell Central

Lutheran North beat visiting Francis Howell Central 61-45 Wednesday.
Laila Blakeny was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 23 points and Kayla Sullivan added 20. Sofia Tweedie led Francis Howell Central with 15 points, while Sophie Delaney finished with 11 and Gracie Stugart added 10.
Lutheran North (2-0) travels to Rolla on Friday at 8 p.m. Francis Howell Central (1-1) visits MICDS on Friday at 5 p.m.
