Recap: Lutheran North beats Hazelwood Central

Taleah Dilworth had a game-high 27 points to lead Lutheran North to a 70-53 win over visiting Hazelwood Central Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran North was Cynaa Coleman with 14 points. J'Lessa Jordan led Hazelwood Central with 14 points, while Tristan Stith finished with 14 and Jada Wiley added 11. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was J'Lessa Jordan (15)
Lutheran North (10-10) visits Visitation on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-8) travels to Marquette on Thursday at 6 p.m.