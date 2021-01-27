 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North beats Ursuline
Lutheran North beat visiting Ursuline 53-36 Wednesday.

Symone Thomas led Lutheran North with 15 points, while Taleah Dilworth finished with 12 and Neveah Howard added 12.

