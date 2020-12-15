Recap: Lutheran North downs Parkway North

Laila Blakeny had a game-high 29 points to lead Lutheran North to a 64-55 win over Parkway North Tuesday at Parkway North.
Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran North was Taleah Dilworth with 13 points. Chanel Davis was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 16 points and Madison Adolphsen added 15.
Lutheran North (4-1) plays at Vashon on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Parkway North (4-1) plays at home against Parkway South on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.