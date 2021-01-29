 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North slips past Lift For Life
Lutheran North trailed by 10 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 42-41 win over Lift For Life Friday.

Taleah Dilworth led the way for Lutheran North with 19 points and Raven Addison added 12.

Lutheran North (9-4) visits Whitfield on Saturday at 3 p.m. Lift For Life (6-10) plays at St. Dominic on Saturday at 1 p.m.

