Recap: Lutheran North slips past Lift For Life

Lutheran North trailed by 10 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 42-41 win over Lift For Life Friday.
-
Foppe helps Notre Dame stand tall in win over Mehlville
-
Francis Howell back in a winning groove after two long COVID breaks
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home
-
Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan
-
Daily performances
Taleah Dilworth led the way for Lutheran North with 19 points and Raven Addison added 12.
Lutheran North (9-4) visits Whitfield on Saturday at 3 p.m. Lift For Life (6-10) plays at St. Dominic on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.