Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Lindbergh
Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Lindbergh

Lutheran North cruised to a 54-20 win over visiting Lindbergh Tuesday.

The Crusaders were effective from the free throw line making 17 of 27. Taleah Dilworth led the way for Lutheran North with 17 points and Raven Addison added 16.

Lutheran North (6-1) hosts Farmington on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Lindbergh (5-3) will host Cape Girardeau Central on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

