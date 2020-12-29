Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Lindbergh

Lutheran North cruised to a 54-20 win over visiting Lindbergh Tuesday.
-
Potts fashions MVP performance to help Incarnate Word edge Westminster for another Visitation crown
-
John Burroughs beats Cor Jesu to win Visitation's consolation title
-
Potts plants seeds of success as Incarnate Word fights past Whitfield in Visitation semifinal
-
Daily performances
-
Westminster beats Webster Groves in semifinal, ready to take shot at Incarnate Word
The Crusaders were effective from the free throw line making 17 of 27. Taleah Dilworth led the way for Lutheran North with 17 points and Raven Addison added 16.
Lutheran North (6-1) hosts Farmington on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Lindbergh (5-3) will host Cape Girardeau Central on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.