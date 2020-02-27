Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Orchard Farm
Lutheran North triumphed over visiting Orchard Farm 74-23 Thursday.

Taleah Dilworth led Lutheran North with 15 points, while Laila Blakeny finished with 12 and Kayla Sullivan added 11.

Lutheran North (16-10) will host Trinity on Saturday at 2 p.m.

