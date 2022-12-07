Recap: Lutheran South beats Notre Dame

Ellie Buscher had 12 points and 18 rebounds to lead Lutheran South over visiting Notre Dame 54-38 Wednesday.
The Lancers hit 24 of 44 field goal attempts compared to Notre Dames 12 of 34. Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South were Savannah Butterfield (23) and Sydney Pfister (11). Lillie Weber led the way for Notre Dame with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Teresa Laramie (8)
Lutheran South (3-2) will host North County on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Notre Dame (2-1) hosts Herculaneum on Friday at 7 p.m.