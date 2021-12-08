 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South handily defeats Herculaneum
Lutheran South handily defeated Herculaneum 66-44 Wednesday at Herculaneum.

Chloe Eggerding led Lutheran South with 14 points, while Amy Ceko finished with 13 and Katelynn Karsten added 13.

Lutheran South (4-1) travels to North County on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Herculaneum (4-2) travels to Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m.

