Recap: Lutheran South handily defeats Herculaneum

Lutheran South handily defeated Herculaneum 66-44 Wednesday at Herculaneum.
Chloe Eggerding led Lutheran South with 14 points, while Amy Ceko finished with 13 and Katelynn Karsten added 13.
Lutheran South (4-1) travels to North County on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Herculaneum (4-2) travels to Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m.
