Recap: Lutheran South rolls past Clayton

Lutheran South rolled past Clayton 67-40 Wednesday at Clayton.
The Lancers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 18 shots. Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 22 points and Macy Schelp added 13.
Lutheran South (12-6) plays at Westminster on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Clayton (5-11) visits Mehlville on Friday at 6 p.m.
