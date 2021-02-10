 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran South rolls past Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran South rolls past Clayton

  • 0

Lutheran South rolled past Clayton 67-40 Wednesday at Clayton.

The Lancers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 18 shots. Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 22 points and Macy Schelp added 13.

Lutheran South (12-6) plays at Westminster on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Clayton (5-11) visits Mehlville on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Back to school — the young guys and the realities of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals’ outfield

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports