Recap: Lutheran South tops Borgia

Lutheran South topped visiting Borgia 56-45 Friday.
The Lancers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Emma Pawlitz led the way for Lutheran South with 22 points. Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 16 points and Avery Lackey added 13. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (8).
Lutheran South (2-1) will host Crystal City on Monday at 4 p.m. Borgia (1-2) will host St. Dominic on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
